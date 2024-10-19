Priyanka Chopra is a big-time foodie, and her culinary adventures are always a visual treat. On Wednesday, the global icon flew to Mumbai to fulfil some professional commitments. Although she has now left the city, she could not say goodbye without indulging in a wholesome feast. On Saturday, the actress shared a post on Instagram documenting her experiences in Mumbai over the past few days. Food lovers quickly spotted a delicious platter in her post, featuring a bowl of peas pulao and kadhi paired with a mouth-watering plate of pav bhaji. The menu also included pizza slices, French fries, noodles and paneer tikka. But that's not all – there was a box with two roasted fish and what appeared to be rich, luscious butter chicken along with dry vegetable dishes. All the items were beautifully presented with various dressings and grated onions. “Full calendar, sure… but it's also the little things,” read Priyanka's side note. Are you hungry yet?





Also Read:Bhumi Pednekar's Breakfast In London Is All About Organic Jams, Croissants And Muffins







Priyanka Chopra's penchant for desi food is not a secret. But guess what she relies on to meet her early morning work schedules? A cup of coffee, or more specifically a shot of espresso. On another page of her gastronomical shenanigans, the actress shared a picture on social media holding the espresso shot in her hand while travelling in a car. The caption read, “That espresso life.” Read on to know more.





We just can't seem to get enough of Priyanka Chopra's foodilicious social media entries. Do you know that she loves croissants? A few months ago, the foodie uploaded a snap on her Instagram Stories relishing the soft and flakey snack. “Just a girl and her (croissant) emoji,” Priyanka captioned the photo, offering a delectable sight of a half-eaten croissant. Another heart emoji at the end of the text reinforced Priyanka's affinity for the savoury item. Read the full story here.





We can't wait for Priyanka Chopra's next foodie post.