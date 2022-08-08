Priyanka Chopra is a force to be reckoned with. And, her journey has inspired millions of people across the globe. From being an actress, singer and now, a successful entrepreneur, she has always left us stunned. Well, besides all this, Priyanka is also a foodie and her venture in New York “SONA,” stands as a testimony to the statement. And, now, Priyanka has allowed us to check out her weekend binge. It was a sumptuous treat, to say the least. On the table, we could see a bowl of what looked like scrambled eggs. Some rounded waffle cookies and sliced avocados were also part of the Sunday menu. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Sundays with @sonahomenyc.”





Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra had this breakfast

Priyanka Chopra loves Indian cuisine. She once shared a video of drool-worthy garlic naan being prepared. In the clip, we could see the dough is first dipped in a garlic-coriander-spice mix, then rolled out by hand, and finally transferred to a "tandoor" for further roasting, the most traditional way of preparing the delicacy. Alongside, she stated, “Who's hungry?”

We are excited to see what Priyanka Chopra gorges on next. What about you?