Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja recently welcomed their baby boy, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. And ever since then, they have been giving their utmost attention to their son, just like any other parent. That's not all, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu to their luxurious Delhi residence on Monday. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a few glimpses of the hearty get-together through Insta post and stories. Sonam had organised a lavish meal for her family and friends.





Also Read: When Virat Kohli Ate Leftover Food To Avoid Wastage - Kerala Chef Shares "A Beautiful Story"





In the pictures, you can see a dining table, which was beautifully decorated with banana leaves, roses, and brown coconuts. Another image displayed a bouquet of lotus flowers, along with bananas and green coconuts.

Along with the picture post, she wrote, "Welcoming our darling Vayu home to Delhi... @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja. With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary. PS this is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonderful team of professionals!"





Also Read: Exclusive Preview Of Air India's New In-Flight Menu





Many people extended their warm wishes in the comment section. An Instagram user said, "love to Vayu," another one commented, "Welcome home, lil gust of wind."





Sonam Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Even Anand Ahuja commented, "Magic everywhere."





That's not all! Sonam Kapoor also shared pictures of food on her Instagram stories. The first picture shows big bunches of ripe bananas along with a huge plate of gulab jamuns. You can also see a plate full of tasty dips.

In another picture, you can see a menu kept on a plate just like a fine dining restaurant. They also used green raw bananas to as a prop on the dining table.

Sonam's food exploration also continued the next morning, with scrumptious pancakes. Have a look:

Congratulations Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.