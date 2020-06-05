Instagram's New Feature - Food Order Sticker - Will Allow You To Order Food From Zomato And Swiggy

Instagram partners with Zomato And Swiggy to help restaurants post lockdown.

Highlights Instagram announced a new partnership with Zomato and Swiggy.

Instagram launched 'Food Order' sticker to help revive food businesses.

Restaurants can use the new feature to stay in touch with customers.

Instagram joined hands with food delivery giants - Zomato and Swiggy - to bring restaurants and eateries closer to their customers. Food industry was badly hit in the past few months due to Coronavirus crisis. As the varying phases of 'Unlock' process begin, restaurants are struggling to strike back and revive themselves. Picture-sharing app, Instagram has a large following across the globe and it is giving food-related business an opportunity to leverage Instagram stories feature to gain customer base. Instagram announced the launch of a new feature - 'Food Order' sticker - that will prompt users to order their favourite food from their favourite restaurant easily via Zomato and Swiggy.





Now, restaurants and cloud kitchens can share 'Food Order' sticker on their Instagram stories. When users will tap on them, they will be swiftly redirected to Zomato and Swiggy websites, where they can place their order. This is expected to support big and small businesses survive through the pandemic and re-establish themselves by banking on the ease of ordering food.





(Also Read: Post Lockdown, Italy Will See Restaurants Using Creative Ideas For Social Distancing)





How Will The Food Sticker Feature Work:

Firstly, restaurants need to download the latest version of the Instagram app and use a business or creator account.





The business accounts can add one of the partner's links - Zomato or Swiggy - to their profile.





Business can share these links embedded in the 'Food Order' Sticker in their Instagram stories or post 'Order Food' button on their profile.





(Also Read: COVID-19: The Need To Re-Define The Restaurant Experience)











Throwing light on the ambitious project, Nitin Chopra, industry head, e-commerce and retail, Facebook India, said in a statement, "We want to do our part in helping small businesses stay open, keep in touch with customers, and be informed on how to navigate this crisis. For the food industry in particular, we're rolling out the food order sticker, which will aid order discovery and spur engagement, and we're glad to have partnered with Swiggy and Zomato for the same."









