Whether we call it golgappa, pani puri or phuchka, this crispy, spicy, and tangy chaat dish remains our favourite street food. All foodies enjoy standing by the roadside and savouring the crispy puris loaded with spicy water. Recently, a 14-year-old street stall vendor made waves on the Internet with his superfast speed while making golgappe. The viral video shared on Instagram is from a street-side food stall in Surat, Gujarat and features the boy making golgappe at a lightning-fast speed. The narrator explains that the teen has been making golgappe from the age of 6 and has acquired the skill that is faster than any machine. Now, he makes nearly 40,000 golgappe every day. The note attached to the videoread, “Talented 14 Years Old Boy Making Superfast Golgappe.” Watch the video here:

Needless to say, foodies have flooded the comments section with hearts and fire emojis. A user commented that the vendor was “moving faster than the machine.”Another added, “That's some mad talent.” Someone else commented, “Superb boy.”

“Good job. All the best for the future,” read a comment. One user joked, “I can eat golgappe at faster speed.” Amid people praising the teenage vendor for his speed, some users expressed concern about the quality of oil he was using to make golgappe. A user said, “Why does the oil look black?” Someone commented, “Have you not changed the oil for the past 8 years?”

“Oil looks like engine oil,” read a comment.

