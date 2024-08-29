Mango juices have been a staple in Indian households for decades. From catchy taglines to celebrity endorsements, anyone and everyone can be seen selling a container of these bottled delights to tired, heat-beaten customers. Have you ever wondered if there's any mango in these juices? Recently, a content creator on Instagram shared a shocking video from a juice processing plant. The clip reveals a yellow-coloured liquid substance being mixed with red and orange food colouring, sugar syrup and other chemicals in a churning machine. Then, the processed liquid is canned in bottles of plastic paper packets. Finally, they are packaged in large cartons and prepared for delivery to the sellers with the help of several workers. The video was shared with the caption, “Tetra pack mango juice.”

Also Read: Viral Video Details Recipe For 'Pizza Dhokla,' Experiment Divides Foodies

As soon as the video was posted, the internet population flooded the comments section with several reactions, revealing their disappointment upon seeing the entire manufacturing and packaging process.

A user commented, “I thank God for social media. I've stopped craving or drinking a lot of things that taste delicious. All these delicious 200 percent fruit juice I don't drink them anymore. I also don't drink Cokebor or other similar products. It's water for me - I drink tap water, sparkling water, whisky or wine. God bless social media. I've seen some really Scarry stuff.”

Also Read: Delicious Or Bizarre? This Max Lays Omelette Is Giving Foodies Mixed Thoughts

“Where is the mango pulp?” asked another.

Someone else mentioned, “Other than mango, everything is there.”

Another comment read, “Slow poison ....and the government is behind them,” followed by an enraged face emoji.

“I am not buying juice in the store anymore because of this video,” wrote a user

Well, if you want to make some healthy juices at home, here is a list for you. Click here:

The homemade juices will not only boost your immunity but will also help you to stay away from unhealthy packaged beverages.