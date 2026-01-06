Kitchen mishaps are a part of everyday cooking. Oil spills, water splashes, and food falling on the counter happen more often than we like to admit. One moment you are calmly cooking, and the next, there is oil spread all over the kitchen slab or floor. Cleaning spilled oil can be annoying. It makes the surface slippery and wiping it with a cloth often spreads the mess even more. That is why simple kitchen hacks always grab attention online.





A video shared on Instagram by @snehaarjunrealtalk shows an easy way to clean spilled oil. The clip begins with a person accidentally spilling oil on a flat surface. Instead of reaching for a cloth or tissue, the person does something unexpected. They sprinkle salt directly over the spilled oil. The oil is fully covered with salt, creating a thick layer on top.





Also Read: Nagpur Street Vendor Turns Betel Leaves Into Delicious Paan Chaat

The salt absorbs the oil and stops it from spreading further. After letting it sit for a moment, the person starts cleaning the surface using their hands. The oil-soaked salt is gathered and removed easily. Once most of the oil is cleared, the person uses a cloth to clean the surface properly. In the final shot of the video, the surface looks clean and dry, with no oil left behind.





The caption read, “The salt trick really works.”







Also Read: Is Your Tea Safe? Simple Home Tests To Detect Iron Fillings And Artificial Dye Adulteration





The internet, however, did not seem too impressed with this kitchen hack. Many users took to the comments section to share their reactions, and most of them were filled with humour and sarcasm.





One user wrote, “20rs oil + 20rs salt= 40 total loss.”





Another added, “Successfully wasted the time and salt equally.”





A LOL comment read, “Phele mummy thappad marne wali thi ab ghar se hi bahar nikal diya but hack works. (Earlier mom was about to slap me, now I have been thrown out of the house, but the hack works.)”





Another remark said, “Tissue paper use kar lete. Itni salt to hafte bhar chalegi. (Could have just used tissue paper. That much salt would last a whole week.)”





One user also suggested an alternative, writing, “No need to waste salt. Add some talcum powder.”





What do you think about this hack? Try us and tell us in the comments.