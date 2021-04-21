Indian Premier League is in full swing, and cricket fans are excited about the ongoing sports fiesta. Fitness of the cricket players is of the utmost importance, as dietitians and experts are working round the clock to ensure their health and well-being. Punjab Kings' cricketer Chris Gayle is one such athlete who has an enviable track record in the short-format game. In a recent video surfaced on Twitter, the Jamaican cricketer can be seen enjoying a lavish breakfast in a hotel where the team is stationed. Take a look:

(Also Read: IPL 2021: 7 Tasty and Healthy Snack Recipes To Make While Watching The Match)

Shared on Twitter by the official Punjab Kings handle, the video was a hit with fans and followers. The video was shot handheld by none other than Chris Gayle himself. The one minute, 39 second clip received 2.8k views and counting.

In the short clip, we can see Chris Gayle starting off his first meal of the day with a bowl of healthy porridge. He is seen explaining to the server how he wants to start off his meal early before anyone arrives. "Early bird gets all the worms," he exclaims in the video. Next, he tries an amazing omelette enriched with the goodness of protein. The sun is peeking from behind Chris Gayle, revealing a stunning backdrop in the background. He finished the meal with some watermelon pieces, thanking the restaurant staff for the meal.

(Also Read: Chris Gayle's Diet and Workout Regime: How the West Indies Opener Keeps Fit)

What a power-packed, energy-filled way to start the day, right? We would love to see more of the behind-the-scenes action and diet plans of our favourite cricket players. Chris Gayle will next be seen in action on the field on Wednesday, 21st April, in Punjab Kings' match against SunRisers Hyderabad.