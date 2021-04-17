The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is on, and every cricket lover is glued to their television sets. But what's the fun in watching a match without having something tasty to munch on? Don't worry, we have made it easier for you by presenting some delicious but healthy snacks options. It is time to say goodbye to popcorn and aerated drinks; instead, say hello to these nutritious food items. Here are 7 fun recipes you can prepare to make every match memorable. Take a look.

Oats Idli

The lip-smacking South Indian delicacy is light and quick to make. All you have to do is use the oats batter instead of the regular one. It is also the best way to consume nutrients without having to compromise on the authentic taste. Here's the recipe.

Banana Samosa

It would be a little unfair if someone asks us to stop eating samosas while watching the match. So, we bring to you this healthier version of the dish. Instead of potatoes, you can use raw bananas and prepare the savoury. Click here for recipe.

Ragi Chakli

We can show you how to give a nutritious touch to this desi delight. The secret lies with the ingredient. Use ragi, also called nachni, to make a soft dough and the with the help of chakli maker, give chaklis the desired shape. And finally, bake it. Check out this elaborate recipe here.

Baked Namak Para

If you are looking for something light and fun to binge, try baked namak para. It is made with wheat flour and baked instead of deep-frying. Click here for the detailed recipe

Almond Granola Bar

If you have a sweet tooth, go for this nutrient-rich option. It is prepared with oats, wheat flour, jaggery, honey, almonds and sesame seeds. Find the recipe here.

Chana Dal Dhokla

There's nothing appetizing like a fluffy dhokla. This much-loved Indian snack can be added with the goodness of chana dal to gobble it up guilt-free. Click here for recipe.

Lemon Chicken and Rocket Pasta

Surprise your kids with this amazing and unique item. In just half an hour, this healthy pasta prepared with rocket leaves and chicken chunks can be ready. Here's the recipe you need.

We have given you some wonderful snack options to eat while watching IPL 2021. Do let us know which one did you like the most.