A recent X post has sparked a heated discussion about Indian coffee beans versus its American counterparts. A Bengaluru-based health educator and author, Dr Nandita Iyer, took to the platform to criticise American coffee and praise Indian coffee. Many users found themselves agreeing with her and championing homegrown coffee. Dr Nandita Iyer wrote, "Say what you will but US is the land of weak-a** lukewarm coffee - they cost $$$ but totally not satisfying, completely lack the robust and complex flavour of Indian coffee beans. Bengaluru cafes, you are the best [heart emoji]."





Also Read: 6 Most Expensive Coffees In The World

The doctor's post received a lot of interest online. Some misunderstood her meaning and started making comparisons between black and milk coffee. She replied that her post was not about Americanos, but different types of coffee with varying amounts of milk, such as the cappuccino, latte, flat white, etc. Some users also started praising filter coffee, and Dr. Nandita Iyer clarified, "I'm comparing it with the cappuccinos, flat whites, and cortados I have in Bengaluru." In another comment, she added, "Exactly - I realized how much superior our beans and baristas are after having cup after cup of overpriced flavorless light brown milk."





Also Read: 5 Easy Hacks To Keep Your Coffee Warm On Cold Days





Here's how some X users reacted to the viral post:





One person agreed, "Finally someone said it."

Another wrote, "All hail chikkamagaluru."

A third claimed, "I swear I want to open a Cotha's Coffee outlet here and make millions."

"Also the lack of milk puts me off, feels so thin, their coffee," pointed out one user.

"No coffee can come close to sinful, strong filter coffee!" another stated.

"Maybe because they only sell 100% coffees which are generally 'weak.' Also they don't feel it because they mostly consume as espresso. Hence their Cappuccinos & Lattes are also weak. We generally add more coffee powder for strength and we also have stronger chicory blends," theorised one user.

Want to read about Indian coffee in a different type of global context? Click here for a special article about chicory - a European root that changed South Indian filter coffee forever.