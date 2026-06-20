Ghee is a staple in most Indian households and is widely valued for its rich flavour, nutritional benefits and versatility in cooking. However, with rising concerns about food adulteration, ensuring the purity of the ghee you consume has become more important than ever. In a recent post on X, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared a simple test to find out whether your ghee is adulterated.

What Is Adulterated Ghee? A Simple Test To Find Out If Your Ghee Is Pure

Adulterated ghee may contain cheaper oils, fats, or other substances that can compromise both its quality and safety. This practice reduces the nutritional value of ghee and may pose health risks. Here's how you can check the authenticity of your ghee using a quick and easy method:





FSSAI shared a simple test in which 1 ml of melted ghee is taken in a test tube and mixed with 1 ml of concentrated hydrochloric acid (HCl). After that, half a teaspoon of table sugar is added, and the mixture is shaken vigorously for at least two minutes before being allowed to settle and separate.

The video further showed that unadulterated ghee will show no colour change, while adulterated ghee causes the acid layer to turn crimson red or pink.





Explaining why this happens, the video added, “Hydrochloric acid breaks down sugar molecules into glucose and fructose. On dehydration, glucose and fructose produce furfurals. These furfurals react with phenols present in Vanaspati/sesame oil, which gives a red or pink colour.”





Sharing the video, FSSAI wrote, “Ghee is a part of almost every Indian household. But have you ever wondered if the ghee you're using is adulterated with vanaspati or hydrogenated edible fat? Watch this video for a simple test you can try at home to find out! Stay informed, stay safe!”

FSSAI Seizes Over 6,500 Litres Of Adulterated Ghee

Recently, FSSAI dismantled a major interstate manufacturing and distribution network allegedly involved in counterfeit ghee. As per reports, the investigation was carried out by the FSSAI Northern Regional Office in coordination with local police authorities and central food safety officers.





Samples collected during the decoy operation reportedly found that the ghee contained a mixture of vegetable oils and other non-dairy constituents instead of pure ghee. In Delhi, officials reportedly raided a facility near Dwarka and recovered approximately 1,500 litres of suspected adulterated ghee. In Haryana, they recovered more than 4,000 litres of suspected adulterated ghee that had been packaged for market distribution.





For more details on the case, click here to read the full story.