It is indeed time for double the treat. After Chandrayaan-3's successful touchdown on the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the country's maiden solar mission recently, known as Aditya L-1. With this, India has entered the elite group of nations that have sent probes to study the Sun. While congratulatory posts have flooded social media, the famous Indian dairy brand Amul has now joined the celebrations by giving a shout-out to ISRO. The brand shared one of their signature illustrations on their social media handles. The caption read, “Amul Topical: Aditya L1 takes off towards the sun!”

The illustration showed the Amul girl sitting on what looked like the ISRO's launching station. With barely eaten bread and butter in her hands, she is dressed in formal pants and a shirt. She is also wearing a headset. We can see a gear-like stick in front of her with ISRO's logo on it. She is looking at the rocket launching next to her. As always, Amul added text to the picture with little wordplay. The text read, “ISRO ka SunMaan! Amul Light Snack.” ["Samman" translates to "honour"]. Here's the post:



Amul also celebrated the successful landing of India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. Through its illustrative post, the dairy brand acknowledged what a historic moment it was for the Indian Space Research Organisation and all Indians. The text on the illustration read "moon mitha karo", playing on the words 'mooh' (mouth) and moon. Read the full story here.

Amul often marks different occasions and achievements of national importance. Before this, the brand celebrated Neeraj Chopra's victory at the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships. Chopra became the first-ever Indian athlete to win gold at this prestigious championship, held in Budapest. Honouring this victory, Amul shared an illustration of Neeraj dressed in an Indian jersey and holding the national flag in his hands. The post also featured the Amul girl running with the javelin, behind Neeraj, while holding bread and butter in her hands. Take a look at it here.

