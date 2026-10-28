Food has a way of winning hearts, and sometimes, all it takes is one bite of a delicious dessert to make someone fall head over heels. Indian sweets, with their rich flavours and generous helpings of sugar syrup, can be quite an experience for first-timers. An American man recently discovered this for himself when he tried fresh gulab jamun. His hilarious reaction has left the internet amused.

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The video showed the man sitting on a sofa as his wife recorded his reaction from a distance. Taking the first bite of gulab jamun, the man admitted, “I just want to drink the syrup. I don't even need the little doughnut.” He went on to explain how much he loved it, adding, “It's like, it speaks to me, you know. Deep down. Into my soul. I would marry this.” He then jokingly challenged doughnut makers to up their game. "You better work a little harder if you want to compete with this. Learn how to make jamun," he said.





Despite having just eaten, he continued enjoying the dessert and confessed that he was already full. “I'm having an emotional affair with this,” he said, leaving his wife amused by his growing obsession with gulab jamun. When she asked whether fresh gulab jamun tasted different from the canned version, he had a rather interesting comparison ready.

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“The canned stuff is like a vague memory,” he explained, comparing it to a much-loved holiday whose details have faded over time. The dessert eventually caught up with him. Admitting that he might have eaten a little too much, he said, “I think I have a stomach ache right now.” His wife suggested that he take some medicine, but the man seemed entirely unbothered by the consequences of his indulgence. “I have no regrets," he concluded.

The video went viral and left viewers amused by his over-the-top reaction to the Indian sweet. Many found his dramatic declarations of love for gulab jamun particularly funny.





One user wrote, "He is having foodgasm in every bite."





Another added, "Wait till you eat rasmalai and jelabi with rabdi."





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Someone else commented, "They are addictive, one leads to the another and so on and on and on."





"Tell him the syrup is made with roses. Gulab jamun has gulab in the syrup," read a comment.