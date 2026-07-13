Instagram is full of recipes, but a few take off and go viral, inspiring everyone to recreate them. One such sweet dish from Brazil that has been popping up on the feeds of desi foodies is a candy called Bala Baiana. The recipe, shared by Instagram content creator Sunidhi on June 21, has clocked more than 27 million views. Since then, several recipe creators on social media have tried and loved it. Explaining the taste, she says that if coconut laddoo and caramel had a baby, it would be Bala Baiana. It has a soft, fudgy coconut centre and the most satisfying crunchy caramel shell.





A Viral Recipe That Is Easy To Recreate

Quick to make, this recipe takes only 10 minutes to prepare the filling and another 10 minutes to coat the caramel. You will, however, need to refrigerate the filling for at least an hour. The dessert calls for minimal, simple ingredients, many of which may already be present in your pantry.





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Gulab Jamun Lookalike Makes It Interesting

Another reason the recipe went viral in India is its resemblance to gulab jamun. The shape of the sweet treat and the colour of the caramel coating give it a similar appearance to the beloved Indian mithai. Several viewers noted the similarity in the comments section.





One wrote, "Gulab jamun's NRI cousin." Another said, "Chamakne wala gulab jamun."





A third added, "Gulab jamun international version." Another viewer chimed in, "Looks a lot like gulab jamun."





Here are more versions of the recipe going viral among desi recipe creators.

Bala Baiana Recipe, As Shared By @nids.lid

Ingredients:

400 g condensed milk (about 1 cup + 2 tbsp)

120-150 g desiccated coconut (about 1.5-2 cups)

20 g butter (about 1.5 tbsp)

A pinch of salt (optional)

For the caramel:

300 g sugar (about 1.5 cups)

120 ml water (about 0.5 cup)

Method:

Add the condensed milk, coconut, butter and salt to a pan and cook over low heat until the mixture thickens and starts pulling away from the sides. Let the mixture cool completely in the refrigerator, then roll it into small balls. Chill the balls for 20 minutes until firm. Cook the sugar and water until you get an amber-coloured caramel. Dip each ball into the caramel, let the excess drip off, and place on parchment paper until set. Enjoy!