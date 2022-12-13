Janhvi Kapoor's food diaries are often brimming with various exotic dishes and desserts enough to make us salivate. Apart from bingeing on mouth-watering food, Janhvi is a great chef as well. The self-confessed foodie often wears the chef's hat and cooks up finger-licking food. She recently rustled up a wholesome Italian dinner. In the image Janhvi shared on Instagram Stories, we could see what appeared to be white truffle pasta decorated with a variety of toppings. Apart from this, there was another bowlful of greens accompanied by buns loaded with cheese. There were other food items as well. Everything looked too appetising! For the caption, Janhvi stated, “Some Italian dinner made by us Khushi Kapoor.”

If you are also a fan of authentic Italian food, here are some recipes to try at home. Take a look at these five interesting Italian dishes listed below.

1) Pasta Carbonara

If you like pasta, try making it this way and you'll fall in love with its taste all over again. This is a simple Roman pasta dish that derives its name from carbone meaning coal. Recipe here.

2) Margherita Pizza

We simply cannot skip pizza while discussing Italian food. Right? Margherita pizza loaded with a lot of Mozzarella cheese and basil leaves is an absolute treat. You can make this easily at home with a few basic ingredients. Try it out. Find the recipe here.

Picture Credit: iStock

3) Lasagna

How many of you love cheese? Well, there's a reason why this authentic Italian delight is our favourite. This recipe features a mouth-watering combination of tomato and basil along with bacon, lamb and parmesan. It may take time to get ready but it's worth the effort. Click here for the recipe.

Picture Credit: iStock

4) Caprese Salad with Pesto Sauce

Looking for something healthy? What's better than a salad? You just need twenty minutes to prepare this dish. The juicy tomatoes and mozzarella cheese taste amazing with flavourful pesto sauce. Caprese salad with pesto sauce is a must if you are a fan of this healthy treat. Click here for the recipe.

5) Risotto

Do you know what exactly risotto is? In simple terms, it makes for a rich and flavourful spicy rice dish typically cooked with broth until it reaches a creamy consistency. This is quite popular in Italy. However, you can try this out at home as well. Find out the recipe here.





What are your views on Italian food? Would you like to give these recipes a try?