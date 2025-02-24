The owner of TOYOJIRO, a highly rated ramen restaurant, reacted strongly after receiving the negative review. Frustrated, he took to Instagram and posted photos of the customers, offering a cash reward of 100,000 yen (approximately Rs 58,000) per person to anyone who could identify them, according to the New York Post.





In a now-deleted post, the restaurant owner wrote, "I saw your post, and you seem a bit weird. We try not to treat people like you as customers, so it is fine. But you should probably avoid eating out. Someday, someone like you will get screwed. I do not care - just come directly, and I will deal with you."





On his Instagram Story, he added, "The only thing he can do is come back, eat again, and write a good review with a photo. I told him I would not forgive him otherwise - not even for the safety of his family. If he does that, he will be killed right away. This kid is so scared."

Social media users criticised the post, calling it highly aggressive. The restaurant owner later apologised for his reaction and threats. "I know there are pros and cons. For an act that went too far, I am reflecting on this. I am looking forward to reflecting and moving forward. Thank you," he wrote.





The restaurant also issued an apology in another Instagram post, which was later deleted. "Our restaurant, which achieved champion status on Japan's largest ramen site, Ramen Database, just one month after opening, deeply regrets the recent incident we have caused... this incident has resulted in a shameful outcome for us. We are committed to transforming ourselves and becoming a ramen restaurant that is truly supported by customers from around the world."