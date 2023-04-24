Malaika Arora has been winning hearts for over two decades now. Known for her bold fashion style, dedication towards fitness, and outspoken personality, she is a source of inspiration for many women in the country. While she has certainly won the hearts of many with her incredible talent, what we love the most about her is that she is equally passionate about food. Whether she's at home or travelling, she makes sure to keep her fans updated with her culinary adventures. Recently, the actress gave us a glimpse of what her Sunday breakfast looked like, and it has left us craving for some too.





Malaika Arora is often seen trying out different cuisines. While she's up for trying everything, she finds comfort in homemade meals. And her latest Instagram story is proof. In the photo that she shared, we could see a bowl of delicious poha with a piece of lemon on top. "Just what I needed - poha," read the caption in the story. She also added a heart emoji along with it. Take a look at her story here:

If you are like us, then this yummy treat must have left you drooling too. To help you satiate your cravings, we have found some classic poha recipes that you can easily make at home. From Indori poha and kanda poha to tari poha and more, you'll find it all here! Click here for the recipes.





Well, this is not the first time we've seen a foodie post from Malaika in the past. Recently, she shared glimpses of her lip-smacking indulgences in Berlin with Arjun Kapoor. In her first upload, we spotted freshly-baked Turkish balloon bread and a glass of coffee. In the next post, Malaika was seen relishing some desserts, including Baklava. You can read all about it here.





What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora's foodie adventures? Let us know in the comments section below.