We love how candid Kalki Koechlin is on social media! After winning hearts with her acting skills, she is now making quite a buzz on Instagram. Kalki enjoys 897k followers on the photo-sharing app to whom she keeps updated with glimpses of her everyday life. If you follow her, you will find the 'Gully Boy' actor sharing posts and stories featuring her mornings with daughter Sappho, vacations with partner Guy Hershberg and more. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that each of Kalki's posts on social media remains totally relatable.





Keeping up with the tradition of sharing slices of her daily life, Kalki Koechlin uploaded a post featuring her latest meal in Goa. And guess who was her date for the day! It was none other than her mother Francois Armandie. In the picture, we could also see the mother-daughter duo enjoying some delicious desserts - one of which was the classic brownie and vanilla ice cream, topped with oodles of chocolate sauce. "Mama and dessert," she captioned the post with 'love' emoji. Take a look.





Such a happy picture; isn't it? And if you are anything like us, these dessert bowls must have grabbed your attention too. What if we say, we can help you put together this yummy dessert at home? You heard us.

How To Make Brownie And Ice Cream Sundae:

To make this dish, all you need to do is - prepare a fresh batch of brownies, add cold vanilla ice cream on the top and garnish with chocolate sauce and crushed nuts. That's it! And you have a decadent sundae ready in just no time.





Click here for the chocolate brownie recipe.





Click here for the chocolate sauce recipe.





Put together this dessert and enjoy a yummy meal, Kalki Koechlin-style!