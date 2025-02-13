Kangana Ranaut has added a new feature to her hat. She has forayed into the culinary sector with her soon-to-be-launched cafe — The Mountain Story. Nestled in the heart of the Himalayas, the cafe is not just a business venture but a dream-come-true-moment for Kangana. Reason: Her roots run deep into Himachal Pradesh. Ready for the exciting news? The Mountain Story opens its doors to customers on February 14. Oh yes, the Valentine's Day. After all, what can be a better way to celebrate love than with delicious food, breathtaking views, and a cosy ambience?

The official Instagram handle of The Mountain Story posted a picture of the cafe entrance on their feed, announcing the opening. “One day to go. Opening on 14th of February,” read the caption. Multi-coloured zig-zag patterns adorn the wooden door frame. Dimly lit chandeliers and lamps offer a welcoming vibe. According to reports, the cafe is located in Manali.

In a separate video, we get details of the rustic interior decor dotted with wooden furniture, chinar prints on the walls, a warm fireplace and motif-laden tapestries. The menu perfectly captures the essence of comforting and authentic pahadi dishes. The meals are special as the recipes bear a homey touch, relished by Kangana during her childhood. The video shows a wonderful culinary presentation featuring rice, curry items, dal and traditional sweet bites from the Himachal.

That's not all foodies. The menu also includes cafe-oriented staples such as pasta, pizza, salads and of course lip-smacking cakes. Kangana Ranaut captioned, “A childhood dream comes alive, my little cafe in the lap of the Himalayas. The Mountain Story, it's a love story.”

Back in March 2023, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she planned to open a cafe earlier but had financial constraints. “Cooking is very much on my agenda ... had some financial setbacks last year otherwise I was all set to launch my restaurant in the valley, will be coming soon though,” she said.

We cannot wait to witness what food “Story” The Mountain Story has in store.