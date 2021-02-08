Karan Johar's Kids Turn 4; Neha Dhupia Wishes The Twins With A Cutesy Throwback Pic

Karan Johar hosted a birthday party for his twins with close friends and their kids

Highlights Karan Johar's twins turned 4 recently.

Several celebs from film fraternity wised the two on their special days.

Karan Johar hosted a special birthday bash for Yash and Roohi.

Director-producer and anchor Karan Johar's twins - Yash And Roohi - turned 4 this Sunday (on February 7, 2021). Wishes poured in for Yash and Roohi from across the film fraternity. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora and Ekta Kapoor - almost everyone took to their social media handles and shared special messages for the kids. One message that attracted our eyeballs was by actress and TV personality Neha Dhupia. Dhupia took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful message for the twins from her daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.





Alongside, she posted a bright and sunny picture of the three kids (Yash, Roohi and Mehr), enjoying a plate of spaghetti in the garden. "Happy 4th birthday Yash and Roohi ... here's to making many memories under coconut trees and on hammocks and sharing many bowls of spaghetti ... big bear group hug ... I love you both soooo much ... @mehrdhupiabedi," read the special message. Take a look:





Also Read: Angad Bedi Cuts Birthday Cakes With Daughter, Twice; Neha Dhupia Shares Adorable Video











Karan Johar too took to his Instagram handle to wish his munchkins with a funny video where the two were seen roasting their father for his 'shiny' clothes in the closet. This video is a part of KJo's famous 'toodles' series. If you happen to follow the 48-year-old Bollywood personality on Instagram, you will surely know about this popular series where he shares short videos of his funny interactions with the kids, his mother Hiroo Johar and other friends from the tinsel town.





"A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash," Karan Johar's birthday-special post on Instagram read. Let's check out the adorable banter between the father and the kids:





Also Read: Karan Johar Bakes Yummy Treat For Kids Yash And Roohi, And Customises It Too!











Besides, Karan Johar also hosted a party for the kids where his friends from the industry were invited along with their children. The guests included Gauri Khan with son AbRam, Rani Mukherjee with daughter Adira, Ekta Kapoor with son Ravie, Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur and many more.







