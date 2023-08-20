Whether it's her all-time favourite spaghetti pasta or her unapologetic love for chicken biryani, there's no secret that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true foodie. However, her delightful tales of gastronomic adventures always commence with a steaming cup of chai. She often shows her love for tea on social media. A recent instance is in her latest Instagram Stories. Kareena posted a picture of a hot cup of tea on a table, with a sweet confession. She clearly said she can't live without her tea. She added the words "Chai ke bina hum kuch nahin" to the picture and finished with a red heart emoji. Take a look:

This isn't the first time Kareena Kapoor Khan has admitted her affection for tea. In case you missed it, Bebo's "Chai pe charcha" with her 'The Crew' co-stars became the town's topic of conversation. Let's go back to May when the actress, along with Kriti Sanon and Tabu, were bonding over a cup of tea. The trio often shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set, giving us a glimpse of their tea-time fun. It all started with Tabu posting a black-and-white picture holding a tea cup. Upon seeing this, Kareena quickly commented, "Mere bina chai pe charcha ho rahi hai, where are the biscuits?" Tabu responded with, "Waiting to come to the set and take them from you." Without hesitation, Kriti joined the tea conversation and revealed her plan to "make it through the night shoot."

Afterward, Kareena Kapoor Khan missed another round of "Chai pe charcha" with 'The Crew.' While heading to Goa for one of their filming schedules, Kriti shared a selfie of herself and Tabu sipping tea on the flight. She included the caption, "Chai pe charcha. Missing you Kareena Kapoor Khan. Rhea Kapoor, The Crew has boarded." In the snapshot, Kriti and Tabu posed with their tea cups. Taking notice, Kareena reshared the story and humorously remarked, "Where are the biscuits, ladies? See you tomorrow." Responding to this, Kriti disclosed, "Umm… we'll have to manage with Goa biscuits! Tabu finished the Dilli wala box!" and concluded with the hashtag "Crew ki chai."