Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the biggest self-confessed foodies on Instagram. Whether it's celebrating momentous occasions with her best friends or simply treating herself to some droolworthy food, we can't get enough of Kareena Kapoor Khan's foodie indulgences. Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for food is percolating down to her son Taimur Ali Khan as well, who was recently seen baking cookies in an Instagram post by the actor. Speaking of baking, did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan has a thing for cake? She took to Instagram to pen a sweet, heartfelt note to chocolate cake. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this click on Instagram stories.

If you ever needed proof about Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for cake, we've got it right here. Sharing a snap of a half-eaten chocolate cake on her centre table, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote a sweet poem along with it to confess her love for the dish. "Roses are red, violets are blue, I'm having cake and so must you," she wrote.

This is not the only time that we have seen Kareena Kapoor Khan devouring cake. The actor took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with her sister Karisma Kapoor, best friends Malaika and Amrita Arora, and close friend Mallika Bhatt. They were celebrating the new home that Kareena Kapoor Khan purchased, and the occasion surely called for some cake! We could spot a sumptuous Caramel Cheesecake as well as a Caramel Custard on the table. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently been blessed with a baby boy with husband Saif Ali Khan. This is their second child after 4-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, who is nothing short of a social media sensation. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in 'Angrezi Medium'. She has also wrapped shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. The film is slated to be released in 2021.