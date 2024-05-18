Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true-blue foodie. So, when we learned that the actress' May “photo dump” was finally out, we were all eyes. And guess what? There were food snippets. On Friday, Kareena shared a fresh set of pictures on Instagram. It began with an adorable snippet of Kareena with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. From an unseen family vacation picture to a few candid clicks of her sons Taimur and Jeh, Kareena shared it all. But it was the ice cream sundae that caught our attention. There were two options — chocolate ice cream, topped with sliced bananas, whipped cream and a wafer, and a whole banana topped with whipped cream and wafers. Up next was a healthy breakfast—avocado toast with sesame seeds. Sharing the post, Kareena wrote, “May-be it's time for a photo dump!”

Are you craving these yummy foods now? Take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor and check out the recipes below:

1. 5-Minute Sundae

Now, this all-time favourite ice cream sundae can be made at home in just 5 minutes! All you need is some strawberries, almonds, chocolate and vanilla ice cream. Here is your recipe.

2. Ice Cream Sundae

We bring you a secret ingredient that will make your homemade sundae even better than the one you eat at ice cream parlours. So, what are you waiting for? Be quick and try this recipe now.

3. Chocolate Brownie Sundae

We bring you a sundae recipe that will honestly make your tummy do the happy dance. And the best part? It is only prepared in just 20 minutes. Check out the recipe here.

4. Avocado Chia Toast

Try this recipe once and you will thank us forever. Why? Because we have solved your breakfast dilemmas. In just 10 minutes you can enjoy this quick and easy toast that is ideal for a nutritious breakfast. Recipe here.

5. Whole Wheat Avocado Toast

If you are someone who is kickstarting your fitness journey then this recipe is just perfect for you. It is loaded with nutrients. Click for the recipe here.

