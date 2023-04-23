Kareena Kapoor Khan is a hands-on mom. Wonder how we got to know that? Of course, through her social media handle. If you scroll through her posts and stories on Instagram, you would find Kareena giving us sneak peeks into the time she spends with her kids. From taking them out for games and vacations to helping them with studies, we can see her doing it all amidst her busy work schedule. Recently, we saw her enjoying a desi breakfast which got special due to the kids. In the picture, we could see a plate of poha with some chutney and chai by the side. And guess who was serving her the meal? It was Kareena Kapoor's younger one - Jehangir Ali Khan, or 'Jeh Baba' as she calls him.





In the picture, we could see 'Jeh Baba' serving some chutney on his mother's plate. "Sunday breakfast served by my Jeh Baba", Kareena captioned the picture, tagging her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Check out the Insta-story here:





Photo Credit: Instagram

It's so adorable, isn't it? Even the meal looks wholesome. If you want to recreate this desi platter at home, then we have got the recipes for you. All you need are poha, green chutney and masala chai. Let's take a look at the recipes.

How to make poha:

A staple Indian breakfast, poha is a mishmash of flattened rice, vegetables and peanuts. Cook all these ingredients together with some basic spices and serve hot with the sides of chutney, achar and nimbu. Click here for the recipe.

How to make green chutney:

Green chutney is super versatile. All you need to make green chutney are coriander, mint, lemon, garlic, chilli and salt. Make this chutney fresh and pair with the dish of your choice. Click here for the recipe.

How to make masala chai:

How can we miss a hot cup of chai! One of the most popular drink in India, masala chai is made by brewing tea leaves with milk, sugar, cardamom, cloves and ginger. You can customise the spices as per your choice. Click here for a fool-proof recipe of masala chai.





Make all these foods at home, assemble together and enjoy a meal, Kareena Kapoor-style!