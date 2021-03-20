She ruled the screen in the 90's and her sartorial sense, dance moves and charisma made her a name to reckon with. Therefore, when she decided to come back after her sabbatical, Karisma Kapoor's fans were predictably excited. Karisma was last seen in her web series 'Mentalhood' where she plays a mother of three. Karisma was praised for her part. Much to her fans delight, Karisma is also pretty active on social media. She often takes to the photo-sharing app to give us a glimpse of her fabulous life. She also does not shy away from displaying her foodie side on the social media.

On Friday, she shared a story of her lavish Italian fare. In the wonderfully curated spread we spotted some pasta arabiata with grated cheese, roasted chicken, broccoli salad and steamed fish. "Good food is a good mood", read the gif in her story. Interestingly, a day before that she shared a video of a splendid pepperoni pizza in her Instagram story. And we are guessing that the 45-year-old actress is a fan of all things Italian and yummy.

At 46, Karisma is one of the fittest actors of the industry. While you may like to believe that the actor only eats salads and drinks detox juices, day in and day out for that fabulous skin and body; but the reality is different. The actress can indulge and how, just like the other members of the Kapoor family.

