The journey towards weight loss is one riddled with temptations. Even the best of us often succumb to eating a slice of cheesy pizza or some chocolate brownies while on diet to lose weight. The struggle to avoid these unhealthy food cravings is so relatable for everyone! So many celebrities, right from Shilpa Shetty to Disha Patani, admit indulging in a cheat meal every now and then. It came as no surprise to see another such epic and relatable video of diet struggles faced by celebrities. South star and renowned actor Keerthy Suresh shared a video that captures her struggle to avoid cheesy pizza being eaten by her co-star actor Nithiin. Take a look:

"Sometimes you feel like you're left with no option but a cheat meal," exclaimed actor Keerthy Suresh in the caption of the hilarious video. It has received over 1 million views since the time it was shared.

In the short video clip, we can see her seated on a film set along with her co-star actor Nithiin. While Keerthy is seen eating a bowl of fruits, Nithiin can be seen indulging in a cheesy, gooey pizza. Keerthy Suresh is trying her best to not eat the carb-loaded goodness despite several attempts by Nithiin to tempt her. "Very tasty," he exclaims while biting into the pizza even while Suresh darted angry glances at him. The struggle continues for a few moments until Keerthy finally gives in and eats the pizza. The song "Oh No" plays in the background of the funny and super relatable video.

This is not the only time Keerthy Suresh has admitted cheating on her diet. "Sunday is cheat day? Well then I guess I was cheating on Friday too," she wrote in a hilarious Instagram post. Take a look:

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin will be seen together in the Telugu film 'Rang De'. The film is slated to release on 26th March 2021 and is eagerly awaited by fans.