Karisma Kapoor's Latest Binge Will Give You Major Sugar Cravings (See Pic)

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on Instagram. If you happen to follow her on the photo-sharing app, you surely have seen the diva star sharing every slice of her life with the world, on a daily basis. From her fitness regime to the special moments with friends, family and kids, we get to see Karisma Kapoor up-and-close through her Insta handle. The 46-year-old actress also gives us a major health goal with her yoga sessions and well-balanced food habit. Besides, she also never shies away from sharing her sinful indulgences with her 5.9 million followers. One such recent binge was a boxful of delicious cupcakes.





Karisma recently took to her Instagram handle to share a story featuring some delicious cupcakes with delectable butter frosting and wrote alongside, "Mood". These sweet treats were sent by her cousin Nitasha Nanda. Let's take a look:





If you keep an eye on Karisma Kapoor's Insta-stories, you will find her baking and relishing various delicious cakes at home. Sometime back, she also posted a story of a 'wrecked' caramel cheesecake; and trust us, the almost finished cake will surely make you slurp.

Are all the yummy delights making you slurp? If yes, then we have a sweet surprise for you. We bring two delicious dessert recipes - chocolate cupcake and butter frosting - that can help you make the exact cupcake featured in Karisma Kapoor's story.





Click here for the chocolate cupcake recipe.





Click here for the classic butter frosting recipe.





Prepare a fresh batch of delicious chocolate cupcakes at home and indulge!













