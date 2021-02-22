SEARCH
  • News
  • Karisma Kapoor's Latest Binge Will Give You Major Sugar Cravings (See Pic)

Karisma Kapoor's Latest Binge Will Give You Major Sugar Cravings (See Pic)

Karisma Kapoor binged on some delectable cupcakes over the weekend. These yummy delights will make you crave for some.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: February 22, 2021 12:13 IST

Reddit
Karisma Kapoor's Latest Binge Will Give You Major Sugar Cravings (See Pic)
Highlights
  • Karisma Kapoor has a soft corner for sweets and cakes.
  • The Bollywood diva often speaks about her love for sweet dishes.
  • She recently shared a story about a boxful of delicious cupcakes.

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on Instagram. If you happen to follow her on the photo-sharing app, you surely have seen the diva star sharing every slice of her life with the world, on a daily basis. From her fitness regime to the special moments with friends, family and kids, we get to see Karisma Kapoor up-and-close through her Insta handle. The 46-year-old actress also gives us a major health goal with her yoga sessions and well-balanced food habit. Besides, she also never shies away from sharing her sinful indulgences with her 5.9 million followers. One such recent binge was a boxful of delicious cupcakes.

Karisma recently took to her Instagram handle to share a story featuring some delicious cupcakes with delectable butter frosting and wrote alongside, "Mood". These sweet treats were sent by her cousin Nitasha Nanda. Let's take a look:

Also Read: 

00ipnbbg

If you keep an eye on Karisma Kapoor's Insta-stories, you will find her baking and relishing various delicious cakes at home. Sometime back, she also posted a story of a 'wrecked' caramel cheesecake; and trust us, the almost finished cake will surely make you slurp.

Newsbeep
fsne2rdg

Are all the yummy delights making you slurp? If yes, then we have a sweet surprise for you. We bring two delicious dessert recipes - chocolate cupcake and butter frosting - that can help you make the exact cupcake featured in Karisma Kapoor's story.

Click here for the chocolate cupcake recipe.

Click here for the classic butter frosting recipe.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Prepare a fresh batch of delicious chocolate cupcakes at home and indulge!



Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Karisma KapoorCupcakeInstagram
Malaika Arora Gorged On THESE Street Foods For Her Cheat Meal; Can You Guess?
Malaika Arora Gorged On THESE Street Foods For Her Cheat Meal; Can You Guess?
UK Man Fined 2,000 Euros While Getting McDonald's Meal For Grandson
UK Man Fined 2,000 Euros While Getting McDonald's Meal For Grandson

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 