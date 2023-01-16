Karisma Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie and her Instagram handle is proof of that. The actress often enjoys delectable food and makes it a point to share them with her Instagram fans. The thing that catches the attention of her followers is how she strikes a perfect balance between her indulgences and her diet. Her latest Instagram post is all about this. She shared a bowl filled with papaya. In the caption, she wrote, "Sunday morning (coffee emoticon) #Lololoves" Along with the bowl, we could also spot a book on the table. It appears like the actress had a really relaxing Sunday. Take a look at the post below.





Karisma also shared her friend's Instagram story on her handle. In the story, her friend is seen enjoying a green tea cuppa along with a furry companion on her lap. In the caption, she wrote, "#LoloMadeMeDoIt" Take a look at the post below.

This isn't the first time Karisma has revealed her indulgences. Last week, she held a Sindhi lunch for her family. Kareena Kapoor was all hearts for the delicious Sunday feast, as seen by her Instagram story. "Lolo ke ghar ka feast," she added, accompanied by a red heart emoji. Read about it here.





When it comes to papaya, this fruit has several benefits. From enhancing digestion to boosting immunity, reducing inflammation, and more. To know about its benefits in detail, click here.





