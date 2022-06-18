No one can deny that Karisma Kapoor is a Bollywood heartthrob and her fan following is ever-growing. While she is widely celebrated for her acting chops, Karisma's Instagram timeline is a guide to everything fashion and food. If you don't know yet, Karisma is a self-proclaimed foodie. She never misses the chance to explore restaurants and different cuisines. Karisma, who is currently shooting for her upcoming web series titled Brown – The First Case in Kolkata, took a break from her busy schedule to relish some lip-smackingly delicious Chinese food. How do we know? It's on her Instagram Stories.





Here, we see a table full of sizzlers loaded with cheese. And, oh boy. It looks all things yummy. Along with the Boomerang, she wrote, “Thank you for an awesome meal.”

If Karisma Kapoor has inspired you to spend the weekend on a yummilicious note, then enjoy these delicious Chinese recipes.





A look at five easy-to-cook Chinese recipes:

It is one of the most loved street food items. Small bite-sized rounds stuffed with veggies or meat (as per your preference), Dimsums are basically the perfect snack to delight those evening cravings.

Chinese cuisine without noodles? No one is buying that. Noodles are one of the staples in every home. They are not just a kid's favourite snack but are equally loved by adults. Presenting, an easy-peasy hakka noodles recipe. Throw some vegetables of your choice and voila.

This fiery delight is our favourite. The dish is loaded with pungent spices like brown pepper, red chillies, ginger, green chillies, white pepper, and, of course, some tangy Szechwan sauce.

If you are looking for a wholesome meal to impress your family and friends, tofu and rice are a perfect combination. Sti-fried tofu, with flavourful spices, sauces and rice can be a great addition to your main course.

Looking for a sweet and spicy punch? This Honey Chilli Potato recipe is your stop. Easy to cook and delicious to eat, they are a perfect snack to binge eat while watching movie on a Saturday night.