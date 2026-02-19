Late-night food cravings are no longer uncommon. But searching for food in the dark hours, especially in an unfamiliar place, can sometimes be a little risky. What if you stumble upon a lovely tiffin stall owner who warmly welcomes you with fresh homemade food? Sounds amazing, right? A viral video on Instagram features one such unexpected encounter in Hampi that has been captivating social media users.





The heartwarming Instagram video, shared by Prerna Singhal, shows her searching for food as the entire town of Hampi was shut down. This is when she and her travel mates were welcomed by a local tiffin stall owner at her home, and the woman even prepared a fresh meal for them. Pointing her camera towards the tiffin stall owner, Prerna said, “This sweet lady helped us at night in Hampi while we were craving for some food, and everything around us was shut down,” adding that they were wandering on the streets of Hampi at 10 pm while craving dinner late at night.





Talking about the moment, Prerna continued, “This very sweet lady who runs a small tiffin house saw us, and she invited us to her house, saying she would prepare fresh dosas for us. We recognised her from a breakfast tiffin house place she runs, where we ate a few days back, and she was super welcoming, and her husband and whole family were also there helping her with food preparation.”

“We sat there in the veranda, she made coconut chutney, masala and dosa along with some turmeric ginger pickle, and the food was delicious. Trust me when I say it, it was the best dosa I have had in such a long time and especially at night when you are very hungry, and suddenly you get you know this freshly home-cooked meal, you feel even happier,” she elaborated.





We can spot a group of friends enjoying freshly prepared dosas with coconut chutney, masala dosa and turmeric-ginger pickle while seated in the tiffin stall owner's veranda.





The video was captioned, “One of the best local experiences I had in a while at Jai Hanuman Tiffin Centre, Hampi.”





Watch the video here:

The video captivated the hearts of social media users, with some even noting down their personal experiences.





A person said, “That's super sweet.”





Another added, “A famous, heartfelt phrase reflecting the open-heartedness of Kannadigas towards everyone: ‘Iva yaarava? Iva yaarava? Iva nammava, iva nammava' (Who are these? Who are these? These are ours, these are ours).”





“Achhe logon ko achhe log mil hi jate hain (Good people find good people),” read a comment.





Someone mentioned, “Amma hai woh! Amma kabhi bhi kisiko bhuka nahi rakhegi. (AMMA IS MOM IN KANNADA),” which translates to “She is a mother! Mother will never keep anyone hungry.”





A person shared their personal experience, writing, “Ohhh yes, I have been there to get the best breakfast…. She served us freshly baked idlis, I guess 3 years back, but I still remember them.”





Another person wrote, “People of Hampi are really very sweet. Two years ago, when we visited Hampi, our homestay owners were kind enough to wake up from sleep at 3 am and help us check in as we rode from Mumbai to Hampi.”





“People from North Karnataka are known for their humble nature and hospitality,” a social media user quipped.





Well, that's indeed the beauty of India and how it treats even strangers with so much warmth.