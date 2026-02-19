A Vande Bharat passenger travelling from Allahabad to Delhi says she was served rotis and kachoris that were hot despite arriving in sealed plastic packets, prompting questions about how they were heated and whether the packaging was meant for high temperatures. In an X post shared by user @bansalavani on February 18, which has now gone viral, the passenger is seen asking a staffer if the rotis were microwaved inside the packet. Responding to the question, the staffer acknowledges that the packaging does not authorise microwave use and confirms the meals were warmed in the packet.





She highlights that the packet includes no safety indication for heat and only mentions storage instructions, raising concerns over whether such packaging should be microwaved at all.

Responding to the viral video, IRCTC wrote, “Ma'am, our sincere apology for the inconvenience. Please DM your PNR and mobile number to enable us to address this.”











One user wrote, “There is more to it. Please compare the food with exact official menu for that day for the particular train. You will find many items changed, missing or less quantity. This is a bigger scam which no one has covered till now. @RailMadad @AshwiniVaishnaw @WesternRly @RailMinIndia







Another user commented, “IRCTC picking Cheap connived Vendors to Supply food on flagship trains!! High time to switch on brands to offer good and hygienic meals to the Passengers!! I agree with your concerns.”







A third user wrote, “So, seems like people are hinting that no heating of food should be done in plastics. Yes, it is recommended not to heat in plastics but there are no guidelines for not doing it. If the packet does not specifically say do not heat in package it is ok though not recommended.”







“The joke is the food in Rajdhani is so horrifying that we stopped eating at all on the train,” commented a fourth user.







“Well done !! Wonder who recruit them and then if they are provided basic training on job …, clearly not,” wrote another user.

What Happens When You Reheat Food In Plastic

Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta explains that heating food inside plastic packaging that is not microwave‑safe can increase the chance of chemicals such as phthalates and bisphenols leaching into the meal. These compounds are known endocrine disruptors, and their release becomes more likely when plastic is exposed to high temperatures.





Datta notes that while microwaving itself is safe, the choice of container matters, and advises transferring food to glass or ceramic before reheating. She adds that avoiding repeated heat exposure to unsuitable plastic is a simple way to reduce long‑term chemical intake.