Spinach, known for its tender, dark green leaves and mild flavour, is a highly nutritious leafy green vegetable. The traditional Indian ingredient is used in an array of dishes. From being cooked in soups and stir-fries to being savoured raw in salads, spinach is truly a culinary staple. A now-viral video on Instagram features a point of view that reads, “You're cooking spinach for the first time,” referring to the common cooking experience where a large volume of raw spinach significantly shrinks to a very small amount after being heated. In the lighthearted and relatable clip, a woman is seen adding washed, slightly chopped fresh spinach leaves to a large pot on the stove. She then leaves them to cook and appears to wash the basket. Soon after, when she looks back into the pot, she is left with complete curiosity and confusion as she watches the massive pile of raw spinach leaves wilt down to a tiny, almost unrecognisable portion.





The video highlighting the "vanishing" effect of cooking greens is captioned with a subtle question for the audience, "What is this behaviour?"





The post has garnered significant reactions on social media.





A person hilariously said, "Palak ko bhi aaloo bhaga k le gya kya (Spinach ran away with potato)?"





Another added, “Anomalous behaviour of paalak.”





Someone made a striking comparison, writing, “Uncooked palak is like EBIDTA; cooked palak is Profit after Tax.”





Echoing the same emotion, someone mentioned, “Difference between Turnover and Net Profit.”





“When I had made it for the first time, I kept the spinach-aloo ratio almost the same... Spinach didn't have that much left, then I ate potatoes,” a comment read.





One more person shared, “Still, it will work, ask the pain of the person who cooked coriander leaves instead of spinach.”





Have you ever faced the same cooking struggles with spinach? Do let us know.