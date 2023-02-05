Kartik Aaryan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon. After Indore, Punjab, and Rann of Kutch, the actors have now reached Agra. Apart from going to the Taj Mahal, Kartik also seems to have taken his taste buds on a joy ride. Being a fan of all things delicious, Kartik couldn't stop himself from buying a popular sweet dish from the city. Can you guess what? Yes, we are talking about Agra ka petha! Kartik shared a picture of himself carrying packed parcels of Agra ka petha. For the caption, he wrote, “Agra jaa kar petha nahi kharida toh mummy se bahut dant padti (My mother will be very annoyed if I don't get Agra ka petha for her).”





Indeed, the diversity of India can be reflected in popular delicacies from various corners of the country. Agra ka petha, a soft translucent candy, is prepared with ash gourd aka winter melon or white pumpkin.





If you are looking for more popular sweet dishes, here's something interesting to look at. We have prepared a list of famous Indian sweets that you must try out.





1) Sandesh





This is a hit in the state of Bengal. People just love digging into heavenly Sandesh after meals. Prepared with sweetened cottage cheese and flavoured with cardamom and kesar, this sweet delicacy has our hearts. It's very indulging and a must-have dish at least once in your life. Find the recipe here.





2) Aam shrikhand with mango salad





This features a soothing mix of yoghourt, cream, mangoes, milk, saffron and cardamom. Every Gujarati swears by Shrikhand. This cream and luscious Indian dessert is served along with meals and is often paired with mango. Recipe here.





3) Malai ghevar





You would know the craze associated with malai ghevar once you visit Rajasthan. This is a sweet round-shaped delicacy popularly prepared during festivities like Teej or Raksha Bandhan. The disc-shaped delicacy topped with lots of malai is no less than a treat to the taste buds. It's unique and tastes as amazing as it looks. Click here for the recipe.





4) Modak





This sweet delight resembles beautiful flour dumplings stuffed with a delightful mixture of coconut, jaggery, nutmeg and saffron. Well, interestingly, there are many different ways to prepare modak where you can experiment with the ingredients. During Ganesh Chaturthi, this sweet, popular in Maharashtra, is offered to Lord Ganesh. Recipe here.





5) Paal payasam





Now, let us go through something that's popular in the southern part of the country. Paal payasam is an appetising pudding made with rice, milk and a bunch of dry fruits. It's another version of the kheer, famous among north Indians. Click here for the recipe.





Which of these sweet dishes have you tried before?