It seems Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is having a good run, in his career and life. With back-to-back hit movies, the actor has amassed a huge fan following. Besides, he has become a social media star too. His Instagram account is proof of that. Kartik Aaryan has almost 25 million followers on the photo-sharing app, whom he keeps entertained with various interesting content. If you scroll through his handle, you will find posts about his daily life, movies, shoot days and more. You will also find him exploring foods on the streets of Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and more. Recently, he shared another food story on Instagram that instantly screamed comfort. Wonder what?!





Kartik, who is enjoying all the appreciation he's getting for recently-released 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', decided to take a break and relax in the comfort of his home. And what accompanied him was just so relatable - it was cheesy burgers. That's right. He shared a post on Instagram featuring two classic burgers with patty, lettuce and cheese stuffed inside soft buns. We could also see a bowl of ketchup by the side. Sounds perfect, right? "Cheesy Mood Right now," he captioned the post. Take a look.





Like us, the post grabbed the attention of several people on Instagram, who shared interesting comments on the post. "Blockbuster dene ke baad, burgers ke saath celebrate (celebrating blockbuster with burgers)," read a comment. Another comment read, "Eat your burgers and get better soon!" A third comment read, "Cheesey flirting."





