Love for McDonald's is universal and pervasive. One of the biggest fast-food chains has managed to offer good food at affordable prices all these years, and that's why its fandom hasn't waned much. 'Happy Meals' make all of us happy. And by all of us, we mean even celebrities who can't resist the charm of the whole combo of deliciousness. Just recently, celebrity and reality TV star Khloe Kardashian was seen picking up a large order at A McDonald's outlet along with NBA player Tristan Thompson. They were captured in a video by a McDonald's employee working there.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson unexpectedly pulled up at a drive-thru of McDonald's outlet in Rialto, California on April 4, 2023 (Tuesday). While it's not clear what their entire order was, a source told TMZ that "it was a LOT of food." Also, their "big" order included some 'Happy Meals' too. Was it for their kids? Could be.

The video that was shot by an employee standing inside the joint was captioned with "Khloe Kardashian visited us at work today." Khloe can be seen placing the order at the drive-thru behind the steering wheel while Tristan Thompson is seen sitting in the passenger seat. Must be a huge celebrity-spotting moment for the McDonald's staff.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@radjasmooo

It's fascinating to see celebs sharing our love for the fast food joint. Back home, Mira Kapoor once declared her love for McDonald's by sharing her meal of McVeggie burgers and crispy French fries. "It's been years. I love you," she wrote on the picture. See it here.

It's good to see Khloe Kardashian giving in to her temptations. It should be allowed since she is otherwise to known to follow a healthy diet. Once she even revealed her morning routine drink that helps her with weight loss. Want to know what it is? Click here.

