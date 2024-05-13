Beaches and summer go hand-in-hand. The sun, sand, and sea draw us all in. Now, amidst the scorching summer heat, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has delighted fans by sharing pictures from her serene getaway. On May 11, The Shershaah actress, on Instagram, shared a series of stunning photos wearing statement sunglasses. Among the images, one stood out – a plate of assorted fruits. We could spot kiwi, watermelon, dragon fruit and papaya among others. Of course, there was coconut water. “Beach please, This is not an ad,” she wrote as the caption.

Check out Kiara Advani's Instagram post here:

If you are a beach person, here are some delicious foods you can prepare and bring to the beach picnic.

Snacks You Can Bring To The Beach

1. Vegetable Sticks and Dip

Fresh vegetables make for a nutritious and crunchy snack. You can slice vegetables like carrots, beetroot, cucumber, bell peppers, and more into medium-sized sticks and pair them with your preferred dip, such as hummus or green chutney, for a tasty and wholesome treat. If you are interested in making your own hummus, check out the full recipe here.

2. Pasta Salad

This is a simple. Boil one cup of any pasta of your choice, mix it with a bowl of fresh vegetables, and toss them with a flavourful dressing. For the complete recipe, click here.

3. Vegetable Cheese Sandwich

The classic vegetable cheese sandwich is perfect for travel, picnics, or beach outings. On top of everything, it is fuss-free. Recipe here.

4. Mango Salsa With Nachos

Mangoes are obviously a classic choice for the summer. Make some mango salsa to pair with crunchy nachos or your beach day. It is a perfect choice for staying hydrated while enjoying the sun and sand. For the full recipe, click here.

5. Chicken Wrap

For non-vegetarians, a juicy chicken and egg wrap is a classic option. This wrap is quick and satisfying and is perfect for any occasion. Recipe here.

