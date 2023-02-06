Bollywood weddings are as grand as Bollywood movies. They look straight out of a movie set, and the celebs getting married make sure of it. We have seen so many high-octane celebrity weddings happening recently. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Athiya Shetty-K L Rahul, for instance. And now Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding functions have already begun at the palatial Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. While we were waiting to see what was on the wedding food menu, we just got some information on the internet.





Reportedly, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are hosting a typical carnival-like fiesta, highlighting the local culture. So the food menu is full of Rajasthani delicacies, according to a report by BollywoodLife. The report further reveals that there will be the quintessential dal baati churma, with eight kinds of churma and five types of baati. Guests will also be able to enjoy classic Awadhi and royal Rajputana foods. Along with these, popular Rajasthani and Punjabi winter-special dishes will be served. Interesting, right?





The wedding menu will also have Chinese, Italian, Thai and Korean cuisines to cater to different palates. There are going to be at least 20 varieties of desserts.





Imagine all that food to enjoy in the traditional Rajasthani set-up replete with stalls of lac bangles, lehriya dupattas and traditional handicrafts. Feels like a carnival, indeed. For entertainment, there will be folk dancing and singing too.





The wedding will see some prominent names in attendance - Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal and more.