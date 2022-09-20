What comes to your mind when we say sugarcane juice? If you ask us, the thought instantly takes us back to our childhood. Remember those street carts juicing sugar cane and selling the juice? Fondly referred to as 'ganne ka ras', the drink refreshes us instantly from within. It is sweet, delicious and healthy to the core. It has immunity boosting properties and is loaded with antioxidants. Sugarcane also abounds with proteins, minerals and electrolytes, making it a great drink for hydration. Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram to further explain the benefits of sugarcane juice. We love to drink SUGARCANE JUICE, but we never think about its health benefits. Here are few health benefits of sugarcane," she captioned the post.





4 Health Benefits Of Sugarcane Juice - Nmami Agarwal Explains:

1. Beats Dehydration:

The juice is loaded with electrolytes and makes the perfect drink to energise yourself. This further helps beat dehydration.

2. Boost Liver Health:

Sugarcane juice is extremely beneficial for liver and helps remove toxins and other associated illnesses. This further helps purify our blood and boost overall immunity.

3. Prevents Cancer:

"The presence of flavonoids helps the body stave off cancerous cells, especially prostate and breast cancer," states Nmami Agarwal.

4. Promote Gut Health:

The potassium in sugarcane juice balances the pH levels in the stomach. It also facilitates the secretion of digestive juices, and keeps our gut-health on track.





Watch The Detailed Post Below:





Now that you are aware of the health benefits of sugarcane juice, how about making a fresh glass of juice at home? Click here to know how to make sugarcane juice at home.





You can drink the juice as is or make some delicious recipes with it. Here are a few popular sugarcane juice-based recipes for you.





Try these recipes and do let us know which one you liked the most.