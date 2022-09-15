If you are a foodie like us, I am sure you must spend your day planning what you want to eat. From breakfast to dinner and some snacks in the middle, we indulge in whatever we crave. But, when we are out of options for what to eat, we spend our time thinking about our previous food memories. And it seems like actor Kunal Kemmu has also woken up reminiscing about his past indulgences. Kunal Kemmu is one of the most relatable actors in the industry whom we love. His Instagram often features clips and photos of him working out. But, at the same time, he also shares his variety of indulgences! You will often find him having thalis, street food, pizzas, and more. Don't believe us? Let his latest reel be a proof of that!





Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram and shared a reel about his foodie adventures. In the reel, first, there is a snapshot of a delicious-looking pizza with burrata cheese, then he posted a slice of cake which was from his birthday. Next, there was a small video of him enjoying a plateful of vada pavs. Lastly, there was an image of a yummy burger! In the video's caption, he wrote, "Woke up thinking of food and some fond food memories or Instagram just suggested the whole thing including this reel...hmm I wonder why. Good morning." Take a look at his entire reel here:

As we said, Kunal Kemmu is a foodie like us; he also likes to cook at his home. Earlier, Soha Ali Khan had shared a video of him cooking. Kunal Kemmu is shown in the video sitting at the kitchen table. We can see two vessels on the gas top. He is sautéing broccoli florets after blanching them. There is also another saucepan where he is seen mashing some potatoes. The caption of the story read, "Mash up." You can read all about it here.





On the work front, Kunal Kemmu will be directing a movie called Madgaon Express. He took to Instagram and announced that he would be directing the film in collaboration with Excel Entertainment, headed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.