From building her beauty empire to sharing little glimpses of her everyday life with fans online, beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is known for many things. This time, however, she gave her followers a fun and relatable peek into her morning routine as she attempted to make iced coffee for herself at home. The video, shared on Instagram, quickly grabbed attention not just for the coffee-making process, but also for the adorable appearance of her daughter, Stormi Webster.





The clip begins with Kylie keeping things honest and casual as she says, "Good morning. We're going to attempt to make an iced coffee. I am not good at this. I actually have no idea what I am doing." She then gives fans a look at her coffee machine while trying to figure out the process. Kylie Jenner also revealed that her longtime BFF and make-up artist, Ariel Tejada, had come over. "Ariel also came over. He has been really into making coffee, so he has been trying to teach me," she says in the video.





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The beauty mogul is then seen cleaning the filter basket before adding coffee beans to the machine. As the beans begin grinding, Kylie playfully grooves for the camera, keeping the vibe light and fun. A sweet family moment follows when little Stormi appears in the video wearing an arm sling after hurting her arm at school. Kylie quickly reassures viewers that there is nothing serious to worry about and mentions that Stormi is "fine" and mostly just wants to keep wearing the sling.





Soon, the coffee starts pouring into a cup from the machine. Kylie Jenner accidentally misses recording a few steps after thinking the camera was still rolling, but later returns to show the finished iced coffee in a glass. She shares that the drink includes oat milk, coffee and ice cubes. Kylie also adds banana, vanilla and cookie dough syrups to the mix.





While Kylie tastes the coffee off camera and seems to hint that it turned out well, Stormi hilariously reacts by shaking her head in disagreement while facing the camera. Kylie then adds a little more milk, takes another sip with a straw and gives a mixed expression before finally signing off with, "It is perfect." Check out the full video here.





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The clip offers a glimpse into Kylie's easy-going side beyond the glamour.