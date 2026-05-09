Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has always worn his foodie heart on his sleeve. The global star, who is currently in Chicago as part of his ongoing Aura World Tour, often gives fans a glimpse of his love for comfort food on social media. So, it came as no surprise that the singer looked right at home when he received the perfect desi welcome, complete with crispy vegetable pakoras and a steaming cup of chai.





In a short clip shared on Instagram, Diljit was seen walking into a room where a beautifully arranged table was set up, filled with snacks. Besides the usual cakes and desserts often prepared for celebrity guests, the hotel staff surprised him with a spread that instantly reminded him of home.





The table featured freshly prepared, crispy vegetable pakoras - fritters made with fresh vegetables coated in gram flour batter and seasoned with basic spices. The vegetable pakoras were served alongside Indian chutneys, including fresh coriander-mint chutney and sweet-and-tangy tamarind chutney, making the spread even more authentic. To complete the desi experience, the staff also served him hot tea.

Also Read: From Pickles To Buttermilk: Inside Diljit Dosanjh's Mouth-Watering Punjabi Lunch





The gesture clearly touched Diljit, who could not hide his happiness as he reacted to the spread in the clip. The singer, who is known for proudly embracing his roots wherever he goes, said there could be no better welcome than pakora and chai. He was so delighted that he called it the "appetiser da daddy."

Check out Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram story below:

Diljit's Instagram is proof of his love for food. He not only enjoys trying new cuisines and dishes from around the world but also loves trying his hand at cooking. Last year, he posted a video of himself making soya chunks sabzi with his cook at home. "This is our area," his cook said, after which Diljit added, "And this is our small kitchen, but our hearts are very big. Today, we are going to make small but delicious soya chunks."





The singer began by boiling the soya chunks in water and then grinding the required spices. He poured some ghee into a pan and added curry leaves, garlic, onions, tomatoes and spices to the mix. Once the masala was ready, he added the boiled soya chunks to it. When the dish was prepared, he and his cook enjoyed it with various side dishes. Read the full story here.





Also Read: From Neem Juice To Tangdi Kebabs: A Look At Diljit Dosanjh's Recent Foodie Escapade





What do you think of Diljit Dosanjh's foodie adventures? Let us know in the comments below.