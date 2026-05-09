Neena Gupta's fondness for home-cooked food constantly shines through on her social media page. Those who follow the veteran actress know how much she enjoys sharing interesting recipes on her account. Whether it is everyday simple meals or a fusion of North and South Indian flavours, the actress loves giving a sneak peek into her kitchen. Recently, Neena Gupta took to Instagram Reels to share the recipe of a comfort food found in most Indian households - bhakri. Although the actress admitted she is still learning to perfect the recipe, her bhakri turned out to be crispy and perfectly round.





In the video, the actress was seen kneading dough made of jowar, bajra, ragi and rice flour with boiling hot water. After kneading the firm dough, she divided it into two small balls and flattened one of them on her palm. Neena then sprinkled some atta on a plate and continued flattening the ball until it took the shape of a roti, patting it gently with her hands.





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Neena Gupta placed a flat tawa on the stove to heat and put the bhakri on top. She then applied some room-temperature water on the surface, gently spreading it evenly. Once one side was cooked, she flipped it and continued cooking until the bhakri was done. She used a spatula to press the edges, helping it puff slightly. She repeated the process until the bhakri turned golden brown with crispy edges.





In the end, Neena Gupta took the bhakri off the stove and placed it on a white cloth. She then made a hole in the centre and added some desi ghee. She finished the recipe by spreading a generous amount of ghee over the surface. Sharing the recipe, Neena wrote, "Making bhakri is really an art. I am trying to learn."

Earlier, Neena Gupta shared the recipe for handvo cheela, which she prepared for her granddaughter Matara. The actress began by making the batter using rice soaked overnight along with three types of lentils - red lentils, black gram and yellow moong. The mixture is ground into a thick batter in the morning. Grated bottle gourd, carrot, capsicum, green chilli, onion, fresh coriander and curd turn it into a veggie-packed base. Handvo is traditionally a Gujarati savoury cake known for being nutritious and filling. Neena's twist transforms it into a quick, pan-cooked cheela that works well for everyday meals. Read the full story here.





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Will you be trying Neena Gupta's recipe at home? Tell us how you like it in the comments section below.