Many Bollywood celebrities have voiced their love for South Indian food. From Malaika Arora's homemade meals to Shraddha Kapoor's feasts on set, we can cite several examples that left us drooling! One of the latest celeb foodie updates featuring South Indian treats came through Ananya Panday's Instagram handle. The actress shared a mouth-watering collage of photos showing the dishes she enjoyed at a popular cafe in Mumbai. She relished ghee podi idli, Mangalore buns, benne dosa and Mysore Pak. The savoury dishes were served with classic sambar and chutney. Her meal seemed to be a delightful mix of spicy and sweet, soft and crispy!





The star loved the dishes so much that she made a special declaration for the next year. She also voiced a desire to return frequently to indulge in them. Ananya captioned the collage, "Ghee podi is my aesthetic for 2025. Best best best food!" Tagging the establishment, Benne (located in Bandra), she wrote, "I'll be here every Sunday." Take a look at the screengrab below:

Several celebrities have been spotted at this cosy food joint in Mumbai. Before this, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made headlines when they visited. The official page of Benne Bombay shared a photo of the two posing with the staff. The last picture in the Instagram carousel had a humorous twist. It showed that one of the staff members was absent on the day Anushka and Virat visited the cafe, missing the chance to pose with the star couple. To make up for it, his image was photoshopped into the original photo. Click here to read the full story.





