Latest Viral Hack Of Cracking Eggs Without Breaking Yolk Amuses The Internet

The hack of cracking eggs directly on the pan went viral.

You may credit the internet for making your life much easier in the kitchen with the recent wave of several amazing cooking hacks doing the rounds. We found quicker ways of peeling fruits and veggies, we discovered simpler methods of cooking some foods faster, and now a new hack of cracking eggs has caught everyone's fancy. There have already been a few egg cracking hacks on the internet, and some of them actually work, but this new hack of cracking egg directly on the pan is quite amusing. In just one step, you get egg with yolk in the pan, without any shells!



According to this hack, you crack the egg directly on the pan by simply dropping it in the middle. The egg cracks open from one end, and you slowly take off the shell, leaving the egg white and yolk intact on the pan. This latest hack of cracking eggs is making waves on social media, with many people trying it out. Radio host Jackie 'O' Henderson also tried it and posted a video of the same on her Instagram account.



Take a look:





The video starts with another user cracking the egg on the pan and saying, "Apparently if you drop an egg into a pan it cracks perfectly." Jackie goes ahead and drops her egg on the pan, and voila, it cracks and the egg yolk comes out clean on the pan!



This unique hack looks interesting but garnered mixed reactions from other users. Some users just made fun of this unusual way of cracking eggs:



"What's wrong with cracking on the side of the pan?"



"Really? I bet this doesn't happen for me haha"



"And to think I've been cracking eggs like a bloody peasant this whole time. Gravity is gonna be my peasant from now on."



"Apparently if you drop an egg anywhere, it cracks. For scrambled eggs, drop it higher. You are welcome."





There were some people who were impressed with this technique:



"Never thought of this. Will try next time."



"That's pretty cool!"



And there were some users who had their own apprehensions:



"What happens when you want to crack this on a pan on oil tho??"



"What happens if the pan is hot"













