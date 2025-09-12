Soha Ali Khan is a strict practitioner of holistic wellness. The actress launched a health podcast, All About Her, last month, where she shares insights on female well-being, dietary habits and lifestyle factors. This brings us to the point that the 46-year-old, besides being an ardent fitness enthusiast, is equally conscious about her culinary choices. Believe it or not, Soha does not claim to be a typical “foodie”. She is, in fact, happy to enjoy the same meal over and over again for breakfast and lunch.





Soha Ali Khan, in a past interview with Instant Bollywood, opened up about her food preferences. She shared, “I eat the same breakfast. Some kind of gluten-free toast. There is avocado, and there is a poached egg, which I like; some kind of healthy fats, and protein. There are carbs because I like them. Otherwise, it is not important to have carbs in your breakfast at all. That is my staple breakfast. I am never bored.”





The Tum Mile actress added, “I am not a foodie. If I like something, I obsess about it and become very loyal to it. Even lunch…lauki, tori, tinda (bottlegourd, ridge gourd, and Indian round gourd)…I like the same green vegetables. Yellow dal. I can eat every day.”





Soha Ali Khan often uploads glimpses of her gastronomical adventures on Instagram. Back in July, she offered fans a guide on how to prepare a nutritious pumpkin juice. In the clip, posted on Instagram, the actress peeled a white pumpkin, aka petha or ash gourd and chopped it into small pieces before transferring the vegetable into a metal container.





Next, Soha Ali Khan poured water and mixed it uniformly with the ash gourd using a hand blender. After that, the wellness expert strained the liquid for that clear juice. A squeeze of lime and some salt was all she needed to top off the healthy beverage. Read all about it here.

