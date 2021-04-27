As India registers more than 3 lakh active cases, the covid situation of the country has become a cause of concern across the globe. According to experts, the cases are yet to peak and the situation may get much worse if the chain of infection is not broken in time. This is why many states are resorting to mini lockdowns, curfews and containment zones. Several Bollywood actors are also doing their bit to generate awareness. Actress Bhumi Pednekar is using her social media platform to amplify urgent requests of those afflicted, actor Salman Khan's organisation is sending out food packets to frontline workers and the needy.

Businessman Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have also urged their followers to stay at home. On Sunday, Raj took to Instagram to share an old hilarious video he shot with Shilpa Shetty Kundra. " Yes, in these hard times we need a little laughter to cheer us up but let's be grateful to have food on our plate, good health and shelter over our head", read his caption.

In the video, Shilpa serves him an 'aloo paratha', to which Raj Kundra replies that he cannot see the aloo (potatoes) in the paratha. To which Shilpa replies, if he can see Kashmir in Kashmiri Pulao or, for that matter, Banaras in Benarasi Sari?

Watch the video here:

"Think of millions across the world stranded and not so fortunate. If there is anyone you can help don't think twice even if it's helping your friends, family and staff start somewhere. Health is wealth #gratitute #love #respect", he wrote further in his caption.







