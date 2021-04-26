The second wave of pandemic has brought the country to a standstill. The gap between active cases and recovered cases in widening. The resources are falling short; the death rate is on the rise, and according to experts, cases are yet to peak. In other words, situation may turn grimmer in coming days, but at the same time, there are many groups and individuals who are stepping out and volunteering to help. Bollywood actor Salman Khan decided to send out multiple food packets to the needy as part of his new philanthropic initiative. The 'Being Hangry' food truck making deliveries every day from the 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen' set up in Bandra.

The actor visited the 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen' on Monday to look over the quality of the food that is being supplied by the restaurant to the frontline workers across Mumbai.



Salman Khan has started the initiative with Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal, and currently, they are targeting the meal packets to reach at least 5,000 frontline workers, including police personnel, health workers and also people living in containment zones.

"When I met him eight days back, he told me about his parents sending tiffins to the officials outside the galaxy, so he told me: Let's reach out to everyone who is 24/7 for us in the field, be it police bandobasts, nakabandis, cleaning staff of BMC, health workers in containment zones," said Rahul explaining how they got the idea and inspiration behind the initiative.



The packet contains a main meal, biscuits and a water bottle. Salman Khan is not only ensuring the quality of the food, but he also made a suggestion to add chicken nuggets, boiled eggs, chicken biryani, veg biryani and Vitamin C-based juices in the box to make the box more wholesome and protein-rich.



The food prepared at 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen' is packed with care and is later supplied through 'Being Hangry Vans' across Mumbai.

