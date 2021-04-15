Summers are awaited for many reasons, and mangoes would probably be the first one to pop to mind for foodies. Juicy, syrupy mangoes make for a wonderfully refreshing addition to our summer diet. Whether had raw or as part of a recipe, there is no denying that mangoes are inevitably synonymous to the summer season. A number of celebrities including Twinkle Khanna and Milind Soman have confessed their love for mango season in the recent past. Actor Shilpa Shetty is also in the mood to eat mangoes, as she took to Instagram to share a wonderful and healthy recipe for mango mousse. Take a look:

"Mango, the king of fruits, is back in season! I have always loved making the most of all the seasonal fruits. They all have their benefits, but my favourite - Mangoes - are high in fibre, which helps in healthy digestion. So today, I want to share this quick, yummy, and refined-sugar-free Mango Mousse recipe with all of you," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption of the post.

The actor shared a simple and healthy Mango mousse recipe for all the mango-lovers in her list. It involved just three simple ingredients - mangoes, cream and maple syrup. The healthy dessert was quick to whip up and had a hassle-free process. Shilpa Shetty also elaborated on some benefits of Mangoes in her post, saying that the king of fruits contains good amounts of Vitamin A and C which promote good eye health and a glowing skin.

So, what are you waiting for? Try this healthy and delicious Mango mousse at home and enjoy your summers without any guilt.