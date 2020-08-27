SEARCH
  • News
  • Local Bakery Puts Wrong Text On Wedding Cake, Leaves Internet In Splits!

Local Bakery Puts Wrong Text On Wedding Cake, Leaves Internet In Splits!

Wedding Cake: A Reddit user took to share a wedding cake faux pas that happened to his client and much hilarity ensued. Take a look at the picture!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: August 27, 2020 13:32 IST

Reddit
Local Bakery Puts Wrong Text On Wedding Cake, Leaves Internet In Splits!

Wedding cakes are a must, but this hilarious cake made for a good story!

Highlights
  • A humble wedding cake turned into an internet sensation
  • The text on the wedding cake was not what was intended to be
  • Take a look at the hilarious Reddit post

Weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and parties - all these special occasions are incomplete without a cake. From three-tier cakes with elaborate decorations to customised and themed ones, there are a number of options when it comes to celebratory cakes. There are also options of going to professional bakers vis-a-vis your local bakery store. A Reddit user took to share a wedding cake faux pas that happened to his client and much hilarity ensued. Take a look at the picture:

Why's there a wedding?😂😂😂 from r/weddingshaming

(Also Read: )

"This is why you hire professionals. My clients bought this from their local grocery store bakery... It's supposed to say "Wiser wedding". This will be their wedding horror story for sure," the user givemeathrowie wrote on Reddit. The local bakery wrote on the cake "Why's There A Wedding" Instead of the originally intended 'Wiser Wedding'. The picture was shared in the subreddit r/weddingshaming and it soon went viral garnering over a thousand likes and comments.

Users poured in their reactions to the hilarious picture, with netizens in splits about what a great question it was. Others thought that maybe the grocery store decorator had jokes about pandemic weddings. Another user felt that the question was a valid one, given the current Covid-19 situation. "I don't know, with the current state of things, I feel this is a legitimate question - maybe the store staff did too..."

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read: )

Whatever the reason may be, the cake mishap would sure make for a great wedding story to be told in future!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Reddit ThreadWedding CakeViral Thread
Taapsee Pannu Is Prepping For Her Next Role With This Yummy Morning Meal (See Pic Inside)
Taapsee Pannu Is Prepping For Her Next Role With This Yummy Morning Meal (See Pic Inside)
Priyanka Chopra's Delish Chicken Soup Is The Ultimate Comforting Broth You Need This Monsoon!
Priyanka Chopra's Delish Chicken Soup Is The Ultimate Comforting Broth You Need This Monsoon!

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 