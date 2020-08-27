Local Bakery Puts Wrong Text On Wedding Cake, Leaves Internet In Splits!

Wedding cakes are a must, but this hilarious cake made for a good story!

Weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and parties - all these special occasions are incomplete without a cake. From three-tier cakes with elaborate decorations to customised and themed ones, there are a number of options when it comes to celebratory cakes. There are also options of going to professional bakers vis-a-vis your local bakery store. A Reddit user took to share a wedding cake faux pas that happened to his client and much hilarity ensued. Take a look at the picture:





"This is why you hire professionals. My clients bought this from their local grocery store bakery... It's supposed to say "Wiser wedding". This will be their wedding horror story for sure," the user givemeathrowie wrote on Reddit. The local bakery wrote on the cake "Why's There A Wedding" Instead of the originally intended 'Wiser Wedding'. The picture was shared in the subreddit r/weddingshaming and it soon went viral garnering over a thousand likes and comments.

Users poured in their reactions to the hilarious picture, with netizens in splits about what a great question it was. Others thought that maybe the grocery store decorator had jokes about pandemic weddings. Another user felt that the question was a valid one, given the current Covid-19 situation. "I don't know, with the current state of things, I feel this is a legitimate question - maybe the store staff did too..."





Whatever the reason may be, the cake mishap would sure make for a great wedding story to be told in future!







