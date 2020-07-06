Pune Restaurant's Biryani 'Policy' Fuels Passionate Debate On Social Media

The best biryani is often a hotly debated topic.

Biryani is one dish which has its own passionate fan following. The many kinds of biryani from various regions of India have their own unique features, and are often found being the subject of many heated debates on social media. Earlier this year, Twitter witnessed a raging discussion around which Biryani is the best - with people rooting for popular regional versions such as Hyderabadi and Lucknowi biryani. There are also many takers for the Kolkata version of the Biryani as well as the Malabar or Kerala one.





A similar storm around biryani is now brewing again, thanks to a hoarding display outside a Pune restaurant. The display describes the 'Biryani Policy' of the restaurant, and due to its highly contentious descriptions, it is now being circulated widely all over social media. Take a look:





"All types of biryanis other than Hyderabadi Biryani will be referred to as pulao. Bombay and Pakistani biryani henceforth will be strictly called as Mutton masala rice," read the Biryani Policy of the restaurant. Further, the display took a dig on the Kolkata biryani, saying, "Calling anything with aloo is illegal. Any rice potato mix will henceforth be called Batata wada rice."





The controversial hoarding found its way to Twitter after being shared on Reddit and WhatsApp too. Some Twitterati did not find the description to their liking as it looked down upon every other Biryani other than the Hyderabadi one. Others, however, felt that the post was the bitter truth that needed to be said. Here are some of the reactions:





What do you think about the Biryani wars on Twitter? Tell us in the comments below!







